Crack the code of Amazon top rankings

Brand & FBA sellers' favourite data analysis tool

Sign up

Choose Datartery, become a big seller

Our Best Features

img
Growing Hot

Update Amazon product data in millions daily and find the most promising new product through machine learning for you.

img
Category overview

The fastest way to locate a category and get an overview, including all the product data with further analysis, size/color and other detailed data may even be achievable.

img
Monitor center

Your competitors may monitor you even though you do not monitor them. Use Datartery to keep a close eye on every variation of your competing products and the keyword rankings history.

img
Reviews trends

Reviews trends helps to get the historical sales trends by calculating and analyzing the historical reviews of a product.

img
Data Security

Respect and protect the privacy of all sellers. Strictly guarantee the security of user's data. Never make a direct or indirect profit by selling your data.

img
More features

Willing to listen for and understand every Amazon seller's demands in depth. Always concentrate on developing more useful functions.

Stores

Supports the US,UK,DE,JP,FR,IT,ES stores

  • supports the US stores
  • Most functions including Monitoring center are available for multiple sites
  • More product digging functions are being tested for all sites, please look forward to!
START FREE TRIAL

Pricing

Choose a plan and start making more money on Amazon

 

 

 
  • Growing Hot
  • Keyword Shiftspot
  • Reviews Trends
  • Keyword Insight
  • Category Overview
  • Reviews Research
  • Product Monitor
  • Keyword Rankings
  • Seller Monitor
  • Credits

Basic

$69

Per Month
  • 5000 / month
START FREE TRIAL

Starter

$129

Per Month
  • 11000 / month
START FREE TRIAL

Business

$249

Per Month
  • 25000 / month
START FREE TRIAL

Ultimate

$499

Per Month
  • 60000 / month
START FREE TRIAL

Faq

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

What is Datartery?

Datartery is an Amazon analytics tool tailored to Amazon sellers helping product selection and operation. Enable you to discern the market trend promptly, monitor various data easily, boost traffic significantly , observe operation results visually, thereby successfully building the most popular product.

Q.

How is the price?

Datartery provides different monthly packages with different capacities. What sellers need to do is just subscribing the suitable one.

Q.

Which sites are supported?

Supports the US,UK,DE,JP,FR,IT,ES stores by now.

Q.

Do I need to bind my Amazon seller account?

No.

Q.

Will there be any dangers of information stealing by using Datartery?

Datartery promises to respect and protect the privacy of all sellers, and will not rent or sell personally-identifying information to anyone to get direct or indirect profit. In accordance with relevant state regulations, any leaking of users' private data should be published by the law.

Q.

Any user guide?

Yes, please click the Tutorial button on the page to get the instruction.